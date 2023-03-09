IWD: Make gender equality social norm, Chinese ambassador’s wife tells gov’ts

The wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Madam Liang Huili, has called on nations to make gender equality a social norm and moral imperative…

The wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Madam Liang Huili, has called on nations to make gender equality a social norm and moral imperative observed by all.

She made the call at a programme to celebrate the 2023 International Women’s Day at the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria, titled: “The women in culture”.

While noting the negative impact of COVID-19 on women the world over, Madam Liang maintained: “We need to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on women.

“We need to create more job opportunities for women and crack down on violations of women’s rights and interests.

“We need to strive for genuine gender equality. As we pursue post-COVID recovery, we may create new opportunities for women to participate in decision-making and be more involved in national, economic, cultural and social governance.”

She also advocated for the advancement of women in all ramifications, stressing that without that, the aspiration for a better life for all would be meaningless.

Madam Liang said China had over 100 laws and regulations for the full protection of women’s rights and interests, calling on other countries to follow suit.

On her part, Dr Ngozi Akande, the Secretary BoT Female Artists Association of Nigeria (FEAAN), called on women to improve themselves in digital technologies if they want to stay relevant, adding that everything is done digitally the world over currently.

Also, Mr Mohammad Sulaiman, the president of the Society of Nigerian Artists, called on the government at all levels to make International Women’s Day a public holiday.

He said women should be given all the opportunities to excel and contribute to society.