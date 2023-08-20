I’ve Turned You To A Reggae artiste, Shehu Sani Mocks El-Rufai

Comrade Shehu Sani, a former senator, has described the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai as “a Rastafarian and Reggae artiste”. Sani said…

Comrade Shehu Sani, a former senator, has described the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai as “a Rastafarian and Reggae artiste”.

Sani said this while reacting to a post of El-Rufai on X social media platform, on Sunday.

El-Rufai, who has not been active on social media since the failure of the senate to confirm his ministerial appointment, put up a post about late Reggae legend, Bob Marley’s song: ‘Who The Cap Fit and The Wailers.’

“VIDEO – Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of the most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.

“Who The Cap Fit – Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favorites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless. – @elrufai.”

He posted the full lyrics of the songs and the YouTube links.

“Man to man is so unjust, children

Ya don’t know who to trust

Your worst enemy could be your best friend

And your best friend, your worse enemy

Some will eat and drink with you

(Some will eat and drink with you)

“Then behind them su-su ‘pon you

Then behind them su-su ‘pon you)

Only your friend know your secrets

So only he could reveal it

And who the cap fit, let them wear it!

Who the cap fit, let them wear it!”

In his reaction, Sani took to his X handle to taunt El-Rufai, saying, “I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist…yeah man.”

The ex-Senator had earlier bantered about El-Rufai’s travail in the ministerial race after reports broke that the ministerial nominee had lost interest in the job.

“James applied for a job. James wrote exams for the job. James attended an interview for the job. James failed the exam and failed the interview. James came out to the gate and told his friends that he has withdrawn his interest in the Job,” Sani posted with a laughing emoji.

Both men fell out after the 2015 elections which led to the emergence of El-Rufai as governor and Sani, a senator.

All efforts to reconcile the duo did not yield result and El-Rufai vowed that Sani would not return to the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

Incumbent Governor of Kaduna, Uba Sani, who is a close associate of El-Rufai, took over Sani’s senate seat, having won the APC ticket for Kaduna central following the disqualification of the former senator from the race.

El-Rufai’s associate eventually won the general election.

