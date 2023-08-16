Ex-Kaduna commissioners beg Tinubu to reconsider El-Rufai as minister

Former commissioners of Kaduna State who served under the immediate past Governor Nasir El-Rufai have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him not…

Former commissioners of Kaduna State who served under the immediate past Governor Nasir El-Rufai have reached out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him not to backtrack on his commitment to appoint El-Rufai as a minister in his cabinet.

The former commissioners, who convened in Kaduna on Tuesday under the banner of the Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, emphasised on El-Rufai’s enduring status as a strong ally of President Tinubu.

They noted that even individuals who were considered adversaries of the former governor acknowledged this camaraderie.

Headed by ex-Commissioner of Education, Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad, the Forum has other members such as Ibrahim Hussaini (former Commissioner of Environment), Hafsat Baba (former Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development), and Dr. Amina Mohammed Baloni (former Commissioner of Health).

According to them, El-Rufai played a pivotal role in ensuring the power shift to the southern region and the emergence of President Tinubu, defying all odds.

The Forum said: “The allegations against El-Rufai amount to nothing more than the desperation of certain factions seeking retribution against him and attempting to tarnish and undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Indeed, El-Rufai has undeniably served this nation commendably and remains eager and capable of contributing even more for the betterment of all Nigerians.”

They explained that the people of Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria, and the entire nation, are deeply disappointed by the Senate’s failure to confirm Malam Nasir El-Rufai as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

