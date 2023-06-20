Italy finish third in Nations League with win over the Dutch

Italy claimed the consolation bronze medals at the Nations League finals as they edged the Dutch 3-2 in Sunday’s third-place playoff tie at the Twente…

Federico Dimarco thrashed the ball home at the far post in the sixth minute and Davide Frattesi doubled the score from in front of goal in the 20th minute, but the Dutch launched a concerted second-half comeback, laying siege to Italy’s goal and seeing Steven Bergwijn pull a goal back in the 68th minute.

Federico Chiesa restored the two-goal advantage at the end of a 73rd-minute counterattack. Georginio Wijnaldum got a second for the Dutch in the 89th but Italy held out under home pressure for victory.

