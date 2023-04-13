It is not a joke, I’m separated from my wife — Basketmouth

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has reinstated that he was not joking when he announced that he and his wife, Elsie,…

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has reinstated that he was not joking when he announced that he and his wife, Elsie, have parted ways.

According to the comedian, some people thought that it was a joke and a form of promoting one of his upcoming shows. In an interview he had in Ghana recently, he noted that he does not bring his private life on social media.

The funny man further stated that he had to let the world know that he has parted ways with his estranged wife for ‘reasons best known to him’.

Moreso, the father of four told his interviewees that he and his estranged wife split a month after they celebrated their 12 years of marriage.

Basketmouth stated, “I am separated right now and people thought it was a joke. Some said that is that a way of promoting a show and I let them know that they do not know my design. I do not bring my personal matter to such platforms and put my personal things out there.

“It was something I needed to do and for reasons best known to me, I did that. We are cool and everything is fine. It was after 12 years; we completed the 12 years in November and that happened in December.”

In December 2022, the comedian released a statement on social media announcing that he and Elsie were going their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

The statement read, “As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation. After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love. guidance and support they need. We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times. Thank you.”