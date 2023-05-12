ISWAP kills 3 IDPs, injures 8 soldiers, 5 others in Borno

No fewer than three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been killed and 13 others, among them eight soldiers, wounded in separate attacks by the fighters…

No fewer than three Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been killed and 13 others, among them eight soldiers, wounded in separate attacks by the fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how ISWAP fired RPGs that wounded some service men and civilians during an operation at Talala enclaves of ISWAP on Tuesday in the local government.

It was gathered that four loggers who lived at Lowcost camp had gone out in search of fire some 7km away from Damboa when the terrorists opened fire on them, killing three persons while others escaped with bullet wounds yesterday.

A member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) told our correspondent that the escapees reported the case to the troops.

“Four of them (IDPs) went to fetch firewood this morning but unfortunately one person returned with bullet wounds. We recovered three dead bodies from the pool, they were shot in the heads and they have been buried according to Islamic rights,” the source revealed.

A security source claimed that troops, in another attack, killed an unspecified number of ISWAP fighters.

At least 12 people including eight soldiers were wounded in the incident, which occurred at Talala enclaves of ISWAP on Tuesday.

A security source said that a military helicopter came to Damboa in the early hours of yesterday to carry the wounded soldiers to Maiduguri for treatment.

Also, a member of a vigilante group who participated in the operation told Daily Trust that the ISWAP fighters fired RPGs in the troops’ direction which resulted in the casualty.