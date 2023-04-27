NSCDC deploys 422 personnel to monitor UTME in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State, has deployed 422 personnel to 37 designated centres of the ongoing University Tertiary Matriculation…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State, has deployed 422 personnel to 37 designated centres of the ongoing University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state.

The state commandant, Mr Adamu Salihu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Wednesday.

He explained that the officers were deployed to the examination centres to monitor the exercise and to provide security.

Salihu said the command had not received any negative report so far. (NAN)