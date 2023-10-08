Israel-Gaza war: We’re not targeting civilians, says Hamas

Osama Hamdan, senior spokesperson of Hamas, has said the group is not attacking civilians. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, has said Israeli civilians were killed…

Osama Hamdan, senior spokesperson of Hamas, has said the group is not attacking civilians.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, has said Israeli civilians were killed by Hamas.

But in an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamadan said, “You have to differentiate between settlers and civilians. Settlers attacked Palestinians … We hope that Amnesty has international humility to send us more developed weapons to attack just only the soldiers.”

FG urged to adopt Uwais electoral reform report to save democracy

Student retention: 16, 260 girls to get cash incentives in Bauchi

Asked whether civilians in southern Israel were also considered settlers, Hamdan said, “Everyone knows there are settlements there. We are not targeting civilians on purpose. We have declared settlers are part of the occupation and part of the armed Israeli force. They are not civilians.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...