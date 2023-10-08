✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Israel-Gaza war: We’re not targeting civilians, says Hamas

Osama Hamdan, senior spokesperson of Hamas, has said the group is not attacking civilians. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, has said Israeli civilians were killed…

A member of the Israeli security forces stands near burning cars following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, southern Israel, on October 7, 2023. – Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the blockaded Gaza Strip at dawn as militants from the Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Osama Hamdan, senior spokesperson of Hamas, has said the group is not attacking civilians.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, has said Israeli civilians were killed by Hamas.

But in an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamadan said, “You have to differentiate between settlers and civilians. Settlers attacked Palestinians … We hope that Amnesty has international humility to send us more developed weapons to attack just only the soldiers.”

Asked whether civilians in southern Israel were also considered settlers, Hamdan said, “Everyone knows there are settlements there. We are not targeting civilians on purpose. We have declared settlers are part of the occupation and part of the armed Israeli force. They are not civilians.”

