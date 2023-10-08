FG urged to adopt Uwais electoral reform report to save democracy

A coalition – Campaign for Democracy, has called for the full adoption of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Electoral Reform Committee report, which recommended pathways that…

A coalition – Campaign for Democracy, has called for the full adoption of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Electoral Reform Committee report, which recommended pathways that if implemented will improve the electoral system with an emphasis on strengthening legal frameworks and enhancing the independence of the electoral body.

The National President, Partnership for Issues Based Campaign in Nigeria (PiCAN), Comrade Bako Abdul Usman, who spoke on behalf of other members of the coalition, during a briefing in Kaduna, said democracy in Nigeria is under serious threat.

He stated this in reaction to the recent tribunal judgments across states, which had generated controversies in the North.

He said, “The recent tribunal judgment on pre-election and election matters continues to expose INEC’s failure in her constitutional duty and responsibility as a regulatory institution on political parties. In salvaging the electoral process, we hereby call for the full adoption of the Justice Muhammad Uwais Electoral Reform Committee report, which recommended pathways that if implemented, will improve the entire electoral system.”

He said it has become important now, more than ever, to have post election petitions and litigations determined before a candidate is sworn into office.

