Islamic scholar, wife, newborn still in captivity 3 weeks after

Three weeks after the abduction of the Kaduna-based Islamic Scholar, Malam Abubakar Mushawy Ibrahim, his wife, and their newborn child remain in captivity.

It could be recalled that one of the abducted children was only a day old during the kidnapping on August 9, 2023.

Daily Trust had reported that the bandits forcibly entered the scholar’s residence located in Fondisho, a community along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, and abducted the family.

The tragic incident took place the day after the scholar’s wife gave birth to their newborn.

According to a close associate of the scholar, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the bandits demanded a ransom shortly after the abduction.

The family negotiated and agreed upon a ransom amount, which was paid to the bandits. However, despite the payment, the captors have yet to release the victims.

Expressing concern, the associate stated, “He, along with his wife, newborn, and the other child, has spent three weeks in captivity. Despite the agreed ransom, they are still being held. At this point, all we can do is pray for divine intervention.”

The associate also prayed for divine intervention.

