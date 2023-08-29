Tinubu will fire any incompetent minister – Presidency

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has said President Bola Tinubu is ready to sack any member of his cabinet over incompetence. Speaking when he featured on…

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, has said President Bola Tinubu is ready to sack any member of his cabinet over incompetence.

Speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels’ Television programme, yesterday, Ngelale said failure to achieve set goals might earn anyone sack.

“President Bola Tinubu is someone who has the results. He says ‘these are your benchmarks, I know what I want you to achieve, I’m not expecting you to just come up with some plan when you get there. I’m telling you the time frame within which I expect you to achieve’.

“The question now is about enforcements and the president has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he’s not someone that’s afraid to fire anybody.

“He’s not somebody that’s afraid to levy quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants because, ultimately, if this administration fails, they’ll not say a minister failed or a set of ministers failed. They’ll say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he’ll not accept failure.

“And if you don’t, there are consequences. He’s ready to fire a minister at the drop of a dime if he’s not getting what he wants.”

