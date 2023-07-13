Isa Sanusi named Country Director of Amnesty International

Amnesty International has announced the appointment of Isa Sanusi, a human rights defender, and former journalist, as its new Country Director for Nigeria. A statement…

A statement issued by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Amnesty International Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said Isa Sanusi will lead the expansion of the organization’s research, campaigning, and advocacy work in Nigeria, with a focus on conflicts, human rights education, gender, climate change and engaging youths in the promotion and protection of human rights.

The appointment of Isa Sanusi as Country Director will further consolidate the impact of Amnesty International Nigeria.

He is bringing to the job seven years of experience contributing to the growth and impact of the organization in Nigeria, Rafsanjani said.

Until his new appointment, Sanusi was Amnesty International Nigeria’s media and communications manager, a position he has held since 2016.

Before that, he worked as a broadcast journalist for the BBC World Service for 10 years and was Assistant Editor at the Daily Trust.

He has also led various human rights projects and trained human rights defenders across Nigeria.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from Bayero University Kano and a Master’s in Journalism from the University of London’s Birkbeck College.

“Isa Sanusi was part of the team for years and played a key role in major successful human rights projects. Now, Amnesty International Nigeria will enter a new phase of growth that will include supporting and working with civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and activists to advance human rights, ensure that perpetrators of rights violations are held to account and that victims enjoy access to justice and effective remedies,” Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said.

