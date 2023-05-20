Sandra Idoko wins Amnesty Int. Intervarsity Human Rights Debate

Sandra Idoko, a law student at the Benue State University, has emerged winner of Amnesty International Nigeria’s maiden intervarsity debate on human rights. The finale…

The finale marked the end of the weeks long debate on human rights between representatives of universities across Nigeria.

The finale saw was between Afamefune Okwudili of the Faculty of Law University of Benin, Timothy Goodness Okusanya of the Department of Communication and Language Arts University of Ibadan, who emerged first and second runners up respectively, and the winner Sandra Idoko of Benue State University.

The universities schools competed on different topics relating to Amnesty International’s priorities which are Freedom of Expression and Civic Space and Equality and fighting discrimination.

The debate series started with over 12 universities: Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU) Baze University Abuja, Benue State University, Bingham University, Covenant University, Enugu state University of Science and Technology, Nnamdi Azikwe University, University of Benin University, University of Ibadan and Veritas University.

“This debate is part of Amnesty International’s efforts to empower Nigerian youth and university students with deeper understanding as well as engagement with human rights and to enhance their debating skills and capacity to convince and make change possible. As a human rights organization, we will continue expand our engagements with Nigerian youth through innovative ways,” says Isa Sanusi acting director Amnesty International Nigeria.

The debate which started online culminated in the finale at the University of Lagos, drawing attendance of scholars, activists, human rights defenders and students.