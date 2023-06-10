‘Is it Yola you want me to go?’, Makinde throws jibe at Atiku, defends Aso Rock trips

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has fired an indirect shot at former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Makinde…

Makinde was one of the PDP governors who pulled out of the campaign of Atiku at the height of the G-5 struggle.

Led by ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, the G-5 had given resignation of Senator Iyioricha Ayu as PDP Chairman as condition to work for Atiku, but the presidential candidate called their bluff.

However, President Bola Tinubu, who emerged winner of the election, later said he could not have won without the support of Wike.

Tinubu hosts Ibori, Wike, Makinde at Aso Rock

Oyo guber: Tribunal upholds Makinde’s re-election

Wike and Makinde have paid repeated visits to Tinubu at Aso Rock while the G-5 has also met the president.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the dualization of the 8.3 kilometer Akobo-Olorunda road in Oyo, Makinde defended his frequent trips to Aso Rock.

“As I go to Abuja to see the President, I know some people have been saying that since the inauguration of the new President, I have gone to Aso Rock about four times within a week.”

“Where do you want me to go? Is it Yola you want me to go? Well, I will continue to go to where they will be able to refund Oyo state the monies we have spent on Federal Roads. So, I will continue to go to Aso Rock to plead for a refund.”

Although Makinde did not mention the name of Atiku, there were indications that he was referring to the former Vice-President.

Atiku has flourishing businesses in Yola, including the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

Government functionaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, party faithful, among others grace the event, while the governor named the road.

Makinde said the road will provide relief for motorists and residents, adding that it would enhance the development of the axis upon completion.

He said: “We kept our promise and awarded the project and today, we fulfilled our promise and the reconstruction work has started,” declaring that the project will be completed in twelve months.”

