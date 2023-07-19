Investors may lose confidence in Nigeria, CSO tells Tinubu

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Good Governance Initiative (GGI), has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review some of his policies in the interest…

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), the Good Governance Initiative (GGI), has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review some of his policies in the interest of the nation.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the CSO, Tony Luka, asked the Tinubu-led government should prioritize payment of contractors working on various infrastructural projects that would prevent flooding in the country.

He said the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari through the ministry of works had awarded contracts for road infrastructure and some of the contractors completed their work while others have done more than 50%.

Luka said, “The fact that Mr President who is seen as a business man that will provide clementine environment for genuine business men to do their trade could condone this is worrying to us.

“Should this not be immediately reversed with the contractors paid and those yet to finish the job getting full assurance of being paid upon completion, then we should be ready to see investors leave in droves.

“The ministry of work has awarded contracts worth N705bn to different contractors, bothering on infrastructures destroyed by 2022 flood disaster and most of the contractors have since mobilised to site and jobs are at various level of completion.

“Government’s decision to take N500bn the budget will negatively impact on the contract and some commitments entered into with the federal government.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...