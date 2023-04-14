Invaders hit Tiwa Savage’s house

Some invaders have stormed the house of popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage. It was gathered that the major breach in the singer’s house occurred on…

Some invaders have stormed the house of popular Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage. It was gathered that the major breach in the singer’s house occurred on Thursday.

However, it was learnt that some arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the suspects are currently at Alagbon Police Station undergoing interrogation.

Moreso, the Somebody Son singer and are family are safe and sound. A statement released by Tiwa Savage’s management read, “ Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”