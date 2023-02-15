Tiwa Savage begins acting in Ghana

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has announced her professional debut in the movie industry. The 43-year-old revealed this in…

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has announced her professional debut in the movie industry.

The 43-year-old revealed this in a recent post on her Instagram account. According to her, the upcoming movie will be titled “Water and Garri”, a name that was derived from her 2021 extended playlist.

BBTitans: Ebuka’s wife slams troll over death threat message

Angry customers ground CBN office in Abuja

The said movie, whose production took place in Ghana, was directed by popular director, Meji Alabi, alongside Tiwa Savage.

According to a British film magazine covering the international film business, ‘ScreenDaily’, the film displays Savage as a fashion designer with a budding career in the US who returns to her home in Africa to confront the guilt she left behind.”

In the caption section of her post, she demonstrated how the upcoming movie is an “iconic moment” for her. She said, “This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first acting and co-directing debut with the GOAT @mejialabi Water And Garri the Film Coming soon.”

However, the release date of the upcoming movie is yet to be confirmed.