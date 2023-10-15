Inuwa Yahaya: Celebrating a visionary leader at 62

October 9, 2023 marked the 62nd birthday of a visionary leader, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya CON, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’…

October 9, 2023 marked the 62nd birthday of a visionary leader, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya CON, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

As we reflect on his remarkable journey and achievements, we are reminded of the true essence of leadership, encapsulated in his commitment to integrity and the welfare of the people.

Inuwa Yahaya’s life story is one of dedication from his academic pursuits to his meritorious career in public service and his emergence as a national leader with global recognition and impact. Throughout this journey, he has remained grounded in the principles of excellence and humanity.

One of the distinguishing features of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s leadership is his prudence, accountability and commitment to the well-being of the people.

He has redefined the concept of “interest” in politics, making it synonymous with shared prosperity and equitable resource allocation.

His leadership has ensured that every local government and ward in Gombe State benefits from the dividends of democracy.

Under his administration, Gombe State has achieved remarkable milestones. It is now the best state in the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria and has been recognized as the safest and most peaceful state in the North East sub-region. These achievements reflect the governor’s determination to create limitless opportunities and remake the socio-economic fabric of the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s approach to leadership has been characterised by compassion and a pro-people inclination.

He has prioritised the welfare of the citizens, resulting in significant improvements in critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture and security.

The education sector in Gombe State, once lagging, has witnessed a transformation under his leadership. The success ratio of secondary school students has soared from 29 to 87 per cent. Out-of-school children have been reintegrated into the educational system, with over 350,000 students returning to school. New model schools with world-class facilities have been established, ushering in a new era of quality education.

In healthcare, Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration has built, renovated and equipped primary healthcare centres in all 114 political wards. The introduction of GoHealth, a health insurance scheme, has made healthcare services affordable and accessible to all.

The governor’s commitment to industrialisation is evident in the establishment of the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, a game-changer for the state’s economy. Gombe is now among the oil prospecting states in Nigeria, thanks to his relentless efforts. Gombe State is now listed among the states with rising revenue generation in Nigeria.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration has also prioritised youth empowerment, agriculture, civil service reform, and women’s empowerment. His road construction strategy, known as Network 11-100 has transformed the state’s infrastructure.

In the realm of security, Gombe State has been commended for its peaceful environment. The former Inspector General of Police commended the state’s security achievements during the first security summit convened by Governor Inuwa Yahaya in 2022.

Today is not a day of reckoning for projects and achievements rather, it is a day to rejoice and reflect on a man burning with great passion to make sure that Gombe State becomes one of the best states in Nigeria

As we celebrate this renaissance leader on his 62nd birthday, we are reminded of his commitment to excellence and shared prosperity.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s visionary leadership has set Gombe State on a trajectory of growth and prosperity, and the future holds even more promise.

Inuwa Yahaya is not just a promise keeper; he is a trailblazer and a symbol of effective leadership.

Happy 62nd Birthday Dan Majen Gombe!

Ismaila Uba Misilli, a spokesman of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, wrote from Gombe

