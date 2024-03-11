International Women’s Day: POWA empowers women in Jos

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), has empowered women of various groups in Jos, the capital of Plateau State. The empowerment, which held at Police…

The Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), has empowered women of various groups in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

The empowerment, which held at Police Officers Mess was organised to commemorate the International Women’s Day celebration.

The chairperson of the POWA) in the state, Mary Steve Yabanet, said the aim of the empowerment was assist women, especially during this trying time, promising to continue with the gesture.

Mrs Yabanet also offered relief materials to the women, especially those who have lost their husbands while in active service, saying the gesture was in a bit to relieve the women of the current economic hardships.

Mrs Yabanet, while addressing the women, stressed the need for the women to join forces with their husbands towards restoring peace back on the Plateau. She promised that under her leadership and guidance, the organisation will ensure that both the spiritual, intellectual and financial capacity of the women is developed as she intends for the women to become more independent and capable of supporting their loving husbands.

As a part of the empowerment programme, the women received a lecture on the effects of Cervical Cancer on women, and how to prevent it in young girls.

POWA chairperson assured all and sundry that POWA remains committed to supporting and empowering women within the police community.