Inter Milan signs teenage midfielder from Remo Stars 

Serie A giant, Inter Milan, has signed Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, a young midfielder from Remo Stars in Ogun State, on a four-year deal. Remo Stars announced…

Serie A giant, Inter Milan, has signed Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, a young midfielder from Remo Stars in Ogun State, on a four-year deal.

Remo Stars announced the deal in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

Akinsanmiro followed in the footsteps of Nigerian players such as Christian Obodo, Taiye Taiwo, Seyi Olajengbesi, Obinna Nsofor and Ederson Echiejile, who were signed by the top European Leagues from the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL).

Remo Stars described Akinsanmiro as its academy product of the club and part of the team that helped the club gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the 2020/2021 season.