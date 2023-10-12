CSEAN launches cybersecurity awareness

The Abuja chapter of the Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) has commenced the October Cybersecurity Awareness Month to enhance public awareness about cybersecurity and…

The Abuja chapter of the Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN) has commenced the October Cybersecurity Awareness Month to enhance public awareness about cybersecurity and its vital role in the modern digital landscape.

Leader of the association, Sadiq Nasir, said the awareness month would be an annual initiative designed to educate individuals, businesses, and communities on the importance of staying secure online, protecting sensitive information, and adopting safe digital practices.

He added that the digital era has brought unprecedented opportunities with numerous cybersecurity challenges that require constant vigilance and education.

“The initiative started in 2004 in the United States and has spread worldwide. CSEAN, as a leading organisation in the cybersecurity domain, is committed to promoting a safer online environment for all,” he said.

According to him, the main objectives of the awareness would be promoting cyber hygiene, child online protection, raising threat awareness and empowering digital citizens.

