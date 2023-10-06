Inspector, guards shot as robbers, police engage in gun duel

Suspected armed robbers on Friday engaged operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in a gun battle during a robbery operation at a hotel in Sagamu,…

Suspected armed robbers on Friday engaged operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in a gun battle during a robbery operation at a hotel in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that one Police Inspector and two security guards were shot by the suspected armed robbers in the gun duel.

Our correspondent further gathered that the injured policeman and the guards were rescued to the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu.

The Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She said the Sagamu Area command had received a distress call at about 1am, “that armed hoodlums were operating at Remo Majestic Hotel in Sagamu.”

According to her, based on the report, a combined team of policemen were mobilised to the scene.

“Immediately the hoodlums sighted the policemen, they opened sporadic firing while the policemen engaged the hoodlums.

“Two of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullet wounds,” she said.

Odutola disclosed further that, “two locally made single-barrelled guns, four unexpended cartridges, 13 expended cartridges, one pair of big scissors, 10 Android phones, one Java phone, a white Toyota Venza Car with registration number BWR 123DD Abuja were among items recovered at the scene of crime.”

She added that “the suspected armed robbers had earlier mingled with lodgers before launching the dastard attacks.”

Odutola quoted the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu Abiodun, to have ordered immediate manhunt for the two fleeing suspects.

