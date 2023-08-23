Insecurity: SSS directors ask governors to adopt ‘Borno peace model’

State Directors of Security Service from the six states of North East have advised governors in the region to adopt the ‘Borno peace model’ to…

State Directors of Security Service from the six states of North East have advised governors in the region to adopt the ‘Borno peace model’ to achieve peace in the region.

The Chairman, organising committee, Husseini Abdullahi, who is also the State Director of the service in Bauchi, made the plea during an official visit to present the resolution of their 12th North-East Zonal Conference to Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

He said, “After extensive discussion, we came up with resolutions, which we are convinced that by virtue of your position as chairman of North East Governors’ Forum, will facilitate their implementation.”

Giving a little brief of what the resolutions contain, Abdullahi said, “With the subsidy removal, there is need for the governors in the geopolitical zones to speed up the distribution of palliatives to cushion the prevailing hardship.

“We are also of the opinion strongly that, since we are in the peak of the rainy season, even though it’s not too much manifesting here, in some of our states we are already experiencing floods.

“We are also strongly of the opinion that the state governors in the zone should consider establishment of measures that would mitigate the impact of the flood even before they manifest.

“We are also of the opinion that the emerging crimes as a fallout out of the Boko Haram incident, we want to strongly advise that the state governors should sustain the existing effort, adopting what is popularly known as the ‘Borno model’.

“Borno model as we are all aware has helped the state to achieve relative peace.

“Your excellency sir, I must confess on behalf of my other colleagues, yesterday we were asking our colleagues that, when we were coming in, our perception was across the metropolis, we will see checkpoints but virtually there were none, and, he told us that it was history.

“That tells us that to a large extent there is relative peace in Borno. We want to appreciate almighty God, and we appreciate and commend you.”

Also, about the distribution of palliatives, “We were told that you started even before the federal government directives, and not even the distribution, you are personally supervising it,” he added.

The state directors of service present at the visit were those of Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe and Borno states.

