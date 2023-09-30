Insecurity: Military to expand operations in Southern Kaduna – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, has assured that the Operation Safe Haven of the Nigerian Army will be expanded in Southern Kaduna…

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, has assured that the Operation Safe Haven of the Nigerian Army will be expanded in Southern Kaduna to cover Birnin Gwari areas as requested by Governor Uba Sani.

According to him, some gaps have been observed and those gaps would soon be closed to stop terrorists from operating freely in those local government areas.

The CDS disclosed this yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.

General Musa stated that the Nigerian military was set to change its mode of operation to involve both kinetic and non-kinetic methods as it intensifies efforts to tackle insecurity and terrorism across the country.

“We are going to expand Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna and Birnin Gwari areas. What we are doing is that we had a meeting with task force leaders and theatre commanders to develop a more robust and result-oriented approach.

“We are changing the mode of operation from what it used to be; it will now be both kinetic and non-kinetic. We observed that there are some gaps, so we are going to close them down because closing them down will make it difficult for terrorists to move around and operate freely, ensuring that the people of Kaduna have peace of mind,” he said.

He explained that everyone needs to come together and take ownership as they take the fight to the terrorists.

In his remarks, Governor Sani appealed for a prolonged stay of the special forces and the expansion of Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna to Kafanchan, Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Sanga, Birnin Gwari and Giwa areas to restrict bandits from using the state as a refuge.

