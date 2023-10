The spate of insecurity in the nation’s capital, Abuja, is alarming and scary. Kidnappers and daredevil ‘one chance’ operators are holding residents to ransom. We have never had it this rough in the FCT. The Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the security agencies must rise to the occasion in putting an end to this nightmare before it gets out of hands!

Isah Mahmud wrote from Utako, Abuja

