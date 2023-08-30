APGA, APC trade blame over non-conduct of LG elections in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are blaming each other over the non-conduct of local government elections in Anambra State.…

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) are blaming each other over the non-conduct of local government elections in Anambra State.

APC said that Soludo had used the conduct of council elections in September 2022, as part of electoral promise to win the governorship election in 2021 but failed to keep to his promise.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Anambra, Okelo Madukaife, stated that there was no court order restraining the conduct of LG elections in the state, as claimed by APGA.

He dismissed the claims by APGA that the Anambra State government cannot conduct council elections because of ligation.

“Anambra State is wasting money paying a set of near unproductive staff for doing next to nothing, having no board, and draining the resources of the state under the colorless leadership of Charles Soludo’s APGA,” he said.

But the state chairman of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye said APC was the cause of the non-conduct of local government election in the state.

According to him, the APGA could not conduct the election because of the APC suit in the court.

“It’s a well-known fact that the suit instituted by APC that was dragged to the Supreme Court is the clog on the wheel of Anambra State government’s desire to conduct local government election,” he said.

According to Obigwe, if the APC was sincere for its clamour for the conduct of local government elections in the state, it should first withdraw the cases it instituted in that respect in the court so that the state government would no longer have any legal impediment in that direction.

“Anambra APC cannot use litigation to stop the government from conducting local government elections and be acting as if they want the election to be conducted.

“As long as the case is not yet decided by the Supreme Court, any conduct of local government election is an exercise in futility because it will be declared null and void at the end of the day,” he said.

