News

Insecurity: Allow traditional rulers to breathe, politicians urged

The Olowu of Owu Kuta in Osun State, Oba Hameed Oyelude, Tuesday called on political leaders to give traditional rulers the space they need to…

Osun
Osun State map
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna 

The Olowu of Owu Kuta in Osun State, Oba Hameed Oyelude, Tuesday called on political leaders to give traditional rulers the space they need to effectively fulfil their roles in addressing insecurity within their territories.

Speaking at a 5-day seminar and retreat for traditional rulers in the South West organized by the Tukur Buratai Research Centre (TBRC) in Kaduna, Oba Oyelude emphasized the historical role of traditional rulers in bolstering national security. 

He stressed that since traditional rulers have a deep understanding of local dynamics and crime is often localized, empowering them would naturally improve the security landscape.

He urged political leaders to prioritize national interest over political affiliations and provide traditional rulers with the platform and authority necessary to contribute meaningfully to nation-building, particularly in security matters.

The Chairman of TBRC, Lieutenant General Tikur Buratai (rtd), highlighted the importance of enlightening traditional leaders to enhance their contributions to national security. 

He said traditional leaders, with their close ties to communities, can provide valuable information that can be converted into actionable intelligence for security agencies.

Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau, noted the ongoing challenges of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, and ethno-religious tensions. 

He stressed the need for traditional institutions to play a significant role in addressing these challenges, given their historical importance in conflict resolution and social control.

 

