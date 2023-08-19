‘Innovation is the only way for Nigeria’

Richard Japheth, from the Southern part of Kaduna State who manufactures hand tillers, motorised bicycles and rice threshing machines, in this interview with Daily Trust…

Richard Japheth, from the Southern part of Kaduna State who manufactures hand tillers, motorised bicycles and rice threshing machines, in this interview with Daily Trust Saturday says he grew up loving to bring to fruition his innovations.

How did you start?

I was born to be an engineer. I started innovation in primary one. I started by fixing people’s torchlights and the likes. My crafts in school were always the best. I fabricated a toy in primary one with wood and batteries and the car moved. People marveled at it.

I love to bring anything I imagine into reality. The idea I have is not only in mechanical, but every field I focus my mind on. I am very fast at learning new things. I can do electrical work, carpentry work and many more. I construct, fabricate and assemble hand tractors, motorised bicycles and rice threshing machines.

Do you get support for these innovations?

I have never gotten any support from anybody or any organisation. I started fabricating these products in 2017. I developed them to help my father and other people who need my services, especially our poor farmers.

Do people patronise you?

A lot of people call everyday seeking to know more about my products. Yes, people patronise me.

What are your challenges?

The main challenge I face during production is lack of electricity. Another is lack of financial support and materials that will help me improve the standard of the products.

I still want to fabricate a rice cutting machine, but lack the capital to do so.

What are your aspirations?

To make a difference. I want to bring my imaginations to reality. I love innovation so much and I find pleasure in solving people’s problems. I really want to make Nigeria a productive country.

Your call to the government and Nigerian youths?

My call to the government is to help us bring our imaginations and dreams to reality. I know we have so many talented youths in Nigeria. We need the government’s support to make our fatherland productive and to be proud of us.

To the Nigerian youths, let us focus on skills development. Innovation is the only way we can build our country; through production and manufacturing of many things. One tree cannot make a forest, let the youths come together to make Nigeria a better place.

