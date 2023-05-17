INEC swears in Isah as FCT REC

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has sworn in a re-appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mahmuda Isah for a second and final term. Mr…

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) has sworn in a re-appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Mahmuda Isah for a second and final term.

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said this yesterday in a statement.

“Isah took his oath of office during the commission’s weekly meeting, which had the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and the Secretary to the commission in attendance.

“Prof. Yakubu told him to be loyal to the Nigerian people and always abide by the provisions of the law,” Oyekanmi said.

Isah was first appointed in January 2018 and he served in both Jigawa and Kaduna states before his first term expired in January 2023.

Dr. Isah, who holds a Ph.D. in Petroleum Law, has been deployed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reports that Dr Isah would be taking over from Dr Yahaya Bello the immediate past FCT REC who retired from the commission.