Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi gov’ship: INEC to publish candidates’ details today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will today publish the personal particulars of the candidates for the November 11, 2023, governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this in a statement yesterday.

He noted that political parties conducted their primaries as required by law and uploaded the names and personal particulars of their candidates and running mates to the INEC candidate nomination portal.

He said, “All the 18 political parties have nominated candidates for the Kogi governorship election and 17 parties for Bayelsa and Imo states. All the political parties sponsoring candidates for the three elections have submitted the duly completed Forms EC9 containing personal particulars supported by sworn affidavits, as well as EC9B, containing the names of their candidates.

“As required by Section 29 (3) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission shall publish the personal particulars of the candidates in the state headquarters and local government offices in the three states tomorrow, Friday, 12th May 2023.”

He urged Nigerians to scrutinise the list, and that any aspirant who participated in his/her party’s primary with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate nominated by the party was false could challenge the nomination at the Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.