INEC seeks voter registration centres at IDP camps

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advocated for the establishment of voter registration centres at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and host communities. The…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advocated for the establishment of voter registration centres at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and host communities.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Outreach and Partnership Committee, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the training of IDP coordinators on INEC’s 2022 regulations and framework for voting by IDPs.

The programme, which was organised by The All-rights Foundation Africa (TAF Africa) and the European Union (EU) through its Support for Democratic Governance in Nigeria, focused on enhancing IDPs and other vulnerable citizens’ participation in the electoral process.

Ajayi, represented by a committee member of the Framework for Voting by IDPs and INEC Director of Gender and Inclusivity, Mrs Dorathy Bello, noted that the registration centres would allow IDPs to exercise their right to vote without undue burdens.

“Based on the obstacles faced by the IDPs, we must collectively work towards creating an inclusive and enabling environment that encourages and empowers IDPs to actively participate in the democratic process.

“As a starting point, we advocate for the establishment of accessible and well-organised voter registration centres in IDP camps and host communities. This will allow IDPs to easily register as voters and exercise their rights to vote without undue burdens,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer, TAF Africa, Ambassador Jake Epelle, said INEC policies are not known to people, hence the need to train the IDPs coordinators.

“An IDP has automatically become a marginalised individual. INEC has a lot of policies and frameworks that many people are not even aware of. One of such policies is that of the electoral framework for voters in IDP camps.

“This is our first step of enlightening not only the coordinators but the general public about the role of INEC and IDPs in the electoral process,” Epelle said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...