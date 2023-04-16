INEC: Our national commissioners were harassed in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said two of its two National Commissioners deployed in Adamawa State for the supplementary elections were harassed. National…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said two of its two National Commissioners deployed in Adamawa State for the supplementary elections were harassed.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this in an update on the controversy trailing the Saturday’s supplementary elections.

“The commission is deeply disturbed by the harassment of our two National Commissioners deployed to the State to ensure a peaceful and credible supplementary election,” Okoye said.

INEC voids declaration of Binani as winner, summons REC to Abuja

Seven things to know about Aishatu Binani

“The two national commissioners, the Returning Officer and other staff of the commission must be allowed to perform their duties without let or hinderance.”

Okoye said that the commission would not condone any act of lawlessness or brigandage targetted at its officials or the process.

Daily Trust reports that before INEC suspended the coalition of the governorship election in Adamawa, incumbent Governor Umaru Fintiri of the PDP was leading Senator Binani of the APC by over 1,000 votes in the results collated from 10 local government areas.

The returning officer had adjourned the exercise till 11am, but Ari Hudu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, declared Binani the winner without results from 10 LGAs.

INEC had subsequently voided the declaration and summoned the REC to Abuja.