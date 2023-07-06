Indigenous firm signs agreement to generate, supply 110MW in Bayelsa

An indigenous power and gas company based in Bayelsa State, Obodofei Integrated Services Ltd, has entered into a bilateral partnership with MOTECH to generate and…

An indigenous power and gas company based in Bayelsa State, Obodofei Integrated Services Ltd, has entered into a bilateral partnership with MOTECH to generate and distribute 110 megawatts of electricity in Bayelsa State.

The signing which took place at the Yenagoa office of the company will have MOTECH as the technical partner of Obodofei.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu in June assented to the electricity bill which authorises states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Executive Director, Projects, of Obodofei, Ken Embelede, told journalists that the agreement was for embedded power, after which work on the integrated gas processing plant would follow.

He confirmed that the capacity of the facility would be 110MW, out of which 70MW would be put to use, while the remaining 40MW would be on standby.

He also said that they were progressing to the next stage of designing engineering drawing, site clearing, sand filling, among others, adding that they had a nine-month time to complete that phase of the project.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Obodofei Integrated Services Ltd, Chief Pius Wareyai, said that after signing the agreement for the building of the site, they were now planning for the kick off of the project.

Also speaking, Chairman of MOTECH, Mustafa Gorgel, said he was not only happy over the signing of the agreement with Obodofei, but also for the people of Bayelsa whose lives were going to be touched by the project and that their conditions were going to improve greatly.

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Dr Ibiere Jones, said he embraced the project as a private sector investment, adding that Bayelsa State Government was behind them.

