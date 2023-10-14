✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
India to bid for 2036 Olympics – PM Modi

Tokyo Olympics
Olympics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed Saturday that his country would bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics and become just the fourth Asian nation to host the Games.

The world’s most populous country is this weekend holding a session of the International Olympic Committee’s executive board, which has already resolved to include cricket – India’s most popular sport – at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Modi made the announcement while formally opening the meeting after months of hints from members of his government, saying it was the “dream and aspiration” of India’s 1.4 billion people.

“India will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to organise the 2036 Olympics,” he said.

Modi did not mention which city would apply to host the Olympics.

But media reports have speculated that Ahmedabad, capital of his home state of Gujarat, was the most likely city to bid.

