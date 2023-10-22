On rights of people with disabilities in Nigeria

In Nigeria, people with disabilities face daily struggles to access their basic rights and services due to physical challenges that exclude them from a number of activities. Despite the laws designed to protect their rights, they are often marginalised in the society.

Nigeria has one of the highest rates of disability in the world. These are found in states like Sokoto, Bayelsa, Borno, among others. There are different types of disability, but the most common are physical, hearing impairment, visual impairment, mental health condition and so on, that are likely to be higher when considering the underreporting of disabilities in the country.

According to estimates from the World Bank, about 15 per cent of the population in Nigeria has some forms of disability. This is a relatively high percentage, especially compared to other countries. And according to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of disability in the world, with about 19.5 million people living with disabilities. This represents about 10 per cent of the country’s population.

People with disabilities face many barriers to education, job opportunities and participation in government in Nigeria. One of the main struggles faced by people with disabilities in Nigeria when it comes to education is the lack of a supportive environment.

Bring the Israelis and the Arabs to the round table

Tinubu’s ‘budget 2024’: Matters Arising

Among others, many schools do not have the proper facilities to accommodate students with disabilities, such as accessible bathrooms and classrooms that are designed for wheelchairs. Secondly, there may be lack of understanding among teachers and other students, which can lead to discrimination and bullying. Third, there is often a lack of accessible infrastructure, such as ramps and elevators, which can make it difficult for people with physical disabilities to access school buildings. Fourth, many schools do not have adequate resources to support students with special needs, such as braille materials or sign language interpreters. Fifth, teachers may not be adequately trained to work with students with disabilities, and there may be a lack of support services, such as counseling and career guidance.

In Nigeria, the Persons With Disabilities (PWD) Act of 1990 guarantees the rights of disabled people to participate in politics and governance. In practice, however, there are still many barriers to their participation. For example, there are no reserved seats for people with disabilities in the National Assembly or state legislatures. There are also no legal requirements for political parties to include disabled people on their electoral lists.

In order to improve opportunities for people with disabilities in Nigeria, the government could take a number of steps. First, it could increase funding for special education and ensure that schools are equipped with the necessary accommodations for students with disabilities. This could include things like ramps, braille materials and sign language interpreters. Secondly, the government could create more job opportunities for people with disabilities, for example, by establishing government programmes or offering incentives to businesses that hire people with disabilities.

Fadeela Mustapha Lawan wrote from the Mass Communication Department of the Borno State University

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...