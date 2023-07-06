Imo gov’ship: AA candidate, Ogunewe, promises issue-based campaign

Ahead of the November 11, 2023, Imo governorship election, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Maj. Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd) has promised to carry…

Ahead of the November 11, 2023, Imo governorship election, the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), Maj. Gen. Lincoln Ogunewe (rtd) has promised to carry out his campaign based on issues bothering the state.

Ogunewe said this in an interaction with UK-based journalists during his strategic consultation with Imo people in the diaspora.

He noted that his campaign will be rancor-free and focus on issues of public interest that will spur Imo people to line up behind him and give him their votes.

In a statement in Owerri, the retired general said that in his interactions with the Imo people in various parts of the diaspora, he had always maintained his firm belief in a people-driven society where laws of the land are put in place by the people and for the people.

He added that with his 38 years in the Nigerian Army, he possessed the requisite knowledge and leadership experience to steer the Imo ship to safe waters.

“We have adopted strategies that will enable us to stick to an issue-based campaign that will attract interest from the people and culminate in having their votes.

“I joined politics to right the wrongs and make Imo one of the best in the comity of states by returning the state to her glory days. We will build infrastructure that will stand the test of time and offer transparent service which our people can be proud of,” he said

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...