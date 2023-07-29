Immigration to tighten security at marine borders – Ag CG

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has concluded plans to tighten the security of all marine borders across the country. The Acting Comptroller General of the…

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has concluded plans to tighten the security of all marine borders across the country.

The Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Mrs Caroline Adepoju, made this known to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday after her two-day familiarisation visit to the NIS, Akwa Ibom Command.

Adepoju said that the Akwa Ibom command had the longest coastal borders that must not be left porous to avoid nefarious activities within the maritime environment.

She said that since the Federal Government had tightened air and land borders across the country, marine borders would not be left porous.

Adepoju said that the government was determined to provide the necessary logistics to secure the blue borders.

“Like I said, the Akwa Ibom State Command houses one of our longest coastal borders and we are working hard as we have done in the air and land borders, we want to tighten the security around coastal borders.

“We don’t want the marine area, the blue borders of Nigeria to be porous. We don’t want people of shady characters to perpetrate nefarious activities using our blue borders.

“That is why I am here and since I came, I discovered that in Nigeria Immigration Service, we have trained officers, we have dedicated officers, we have people who are willing to work, but we are in need of logistics.

“We need the government to help us, we need gunboats to be able to patrol our coastal borders. We need good offices and residential accommodation for our personnel, who are working in these coastal borders,” Adepoju said.

She also assured officers and men of the command that the government would continue to attach great importance to their welfare.

She charged the personnel to be dedicated and committed to their duties as hard work would be rewarded.

“I can assure you that when the time comes for promotion, those who are qualified will be promoted,” she said. (NAN)

