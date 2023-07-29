Anambra Native Doctor: Why I Didn’t Disappear When Kidnappers Struck

The celebrity native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, popularly known as the Oba, that was abducted in Anambra State, said he chose not to..

Celebrity native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki, popularly known as the Oba, who was abducted in Anambra State, said he chose not to disappear when his assailants struck in order to save lives.

Some days ago, the media was hit with the reports of his abduction by gunmen where he was having pleasurable moment with his friends.

The herbalist, however, was released on Saturday, and disclosed in a viral video, that he followed the kidnappers for others around him to be spared.

Dibia said on the day of the incident, he received a call from a friend who informed him they were relaxing at his hotel and had spent over N300,000.

He said the friends wanted him present so that he could subsidise their expenses.

Akwa, as he was fondly called by admirers, said he left his house for the hotel, and he heard gunshots some minutes after he arrived.

He said the criminals shot at him when he came out, but the bullets did not penetrate his body, adding that his two security aides were killed.

Akwa said he was forced by the kidnappers into their vehicle and driven away, and decided not to resist for more lives to be protected.

“I joined them to save lives of people in my hotel. I would have disappeared but if I did, it would have triggered more killings. I followed them to save lives,” Akwa said.

“I was with my captors hearing news that I was owing some people being the reason I was abducted.

“I am a rich man and if I was owing anybody I was equal to the task to pay the person back his or her money.

“The gunmen told me the reason they came to my hotel but certainly not for me. I only followed them to save lives of my people and customers.”

