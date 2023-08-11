Imams fault Senate over non-confirmation of El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has faulted the Senate’s decision to defer the confirmation of the state’s former governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s…

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has faulted the Senate’s decision to defer the confirmation of the state’s former governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination.

The Senate had on Monday withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees over pending security checks.

A “strong petition” was raised against El-Rufai concerning security, unity and national cohesion when the former Kaduna governor appeared for screening on the floor of the Senate.

However, the Council of Imams and Ulamas, at a news conference in Kaduna yesterday, described the Senate’s decision as politics of vendetta and abuse of power against the former governor.

The council urged the Senate to immediately clear El-Rufai as a minister.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...