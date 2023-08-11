✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    Imams fault Senate over non-confirmation of El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

    The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has faulted the Senate's decision to defer the confirmation of the state's former governor, Nasir El-Rufai's ministerial nomination.

    The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna State has faulted the Senate’s decision to defer the confirmation of the state’s former governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination. 

    The Senate had on Monday withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees over pending security checks. 

    A “strong petition” was raised against El-Rufai concerning security, unity and national cohesion when the former Kaduna governor appeared for screening on the floor of the Senate. 

    However, the Council of Imams and Ulamas, at a news conference in Kaduna yesterday, described the Senate’s decision as politics of vendetta and abuse of power against the former governor. 

    The council urged the Senate to immediately clear El-Rufai as a minister.

