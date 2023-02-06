I’m well-prepared, ready to liberate Benue people – APC gov’ship candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, yesterday said he is well-prepared and ready to…

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, yesterday said he is well-prepared and ready to provide good governance to the people of the state if elected on March 11.

Alia made the remark while thanking the leadership of his party and all major stakeholders in the “Alialisation Project”, as well as the rural populace, for their solidarity and sacrifices in the just concluded APC rerun which again led to his emergence as the flagbearer.

He said all the efforts of the people amounted to placing Benue on the threshold of a new dawn for trooping out to vote for him during last Thursday’s court-ordered rerun gubernatorial primary election in 11 LGAs.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications of the Alialisation-Alia/Ode Campaign Organisation ‘23, Kula Tersoo, Alia said he was truly overwhelmed by the massive show of love and solidarity, noting that he would not take such for granted.

He said, “You have once more demonstrated clearly your readiness to go all out to ensure Benue must be fixed, and the future of your children thoroughly prepared. You spoke very loudly and confirmed once more your earlier stand that I must fly the flag of our party, the APC.

“The enthusiasm and determination you depicted at your various wards during the exercise obviously has sent a message deep inside the minds of those who want to stand in the way of an idea which time has come.

“I am proud of you. You have, by that outing, assured me that the task must be accomplished. Benue must be redeemed and made great again.”