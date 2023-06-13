I’m tired of spinsterhood, says TikToker Ummi Darling

Famous TikTok star, Saudat Shehu, popularly known as Ummi Darling in the entertainment sector, has disclosed that she is tired of spinsterhood and ready to…

Famous TikTok star, Saudat Shehu, popularly known as Ummi Darling in the entertainment sector, has disclosed that she is tired of spinsterhood and ready to settle down as a humble wife.

The TikToker, who is a diploma holder from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), is known for viral dancing videos.

In a video, the celebrity revealed that she wanted to quit TikTok and get married.

“I want to repent and discard TikToking because I want to get married; I am tired of spinsterhood. Though I have no boyfriend for now, because I don’t believe in fake love, and I want to date a mature man not a boy.”

“I want a man that can fully take my responsibilities as a wife as well as take his full responsibilities as a husband,” she said.

Ummi darling became popular on TikTok two years ago due to her dancing ability.

She parades herself as a queen who only dances to love songs despite saying on several occasions that she doesn’t believe in love.

