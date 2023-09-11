I’m deeply saddened by Moroccan earthquake deaths – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply saddened by the death of hundreds of people, injuries to many and damage in many places by…

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply saddened by the death of hundreds of people, injuries to many and damage in many places by the strong earthquake that struck central Morocco.

In a personal letter to King Muhammad the V1, the ruler of Morocco with whom he said he had a good working relationship while in office, Buhari prayed for the swift recovery of those who were affected by the tragedy.

The former president said: “It is with a deep sense of sadness that I write on behalf of my family and myself to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to you and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco in the wake of the devastating earthquake that struck your country on 8th September 2023.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives destruction of property caused by the earthquake. I stand in solidarity with Your Majesty and the people of Morocco in this difficult time and pray for the swift recovery of those who were affected by this tragedy. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may Allah bring peace and solace to those affected.

“While extending, once again, my condolences, please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.”

The letter sent to the Royal Palace in Rabat, Morocco was personally signed by the former President.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...