I’m confident of victory – PRP’s Kola Abiola

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Mr Abdullateef Kola Abiola, has expressed confidence that he will win Saturday’s presidential election.

He spoke yesterday at the party’s North Central and North East presidential campaign in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Kola is the eldest son of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

He said his late father won elections in various states, including Plateau.

“I am the MKO here today; we have won here and I will win again. We are a people-oriented family. We have done a lot for the people. Hold me accountable on whatever I said here,” he said.

PRP’s National Chairman, Malam Falalu Bello, denied the claims that his party’s presidential candidate was planning to step down.

He said both the APC and PDP had ruined the good fortunes of Nigeria and urged the electorate to vote against them.

Bello said if elected, Kola Abiola would commit 40 per cent of Nigeria’s budget to education.

“He will also revamp agriculture, improve security and create jobs for the youth,” Bello added.