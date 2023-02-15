I’ll reduce out-of-school syndrome in Borno – Jajeri

The Borno State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Ali Jajeri, has pledged to empower women and reduce the number of out-of-school…

The Borno State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Ali Jajeri, has pledged to empower women and reduce the number of out-of-school children if elected.

Jajeri stated this in Maiduguri yesterday when he featured on a programme: “Borno Know Your Candidates”, organised by the Peace Ambassadors Centre for Humanitarian Aid and Empowerment (PACHE).

He said the problems of Borno were not building houses, but rather human development which was urgently needed to fix the problem bedeviling the state.

Jajeri said, “We have many best brains all over the world, and I will bring them so that together we can restore the lost glory of Borno State. If I’m elected, I will empower women and they would be given a voice in my government to provide solutions to the problems.

“I will work closely with the federal government and international partners to ensure we provide jobs and employment to our teeming youths to address insecurity and girl child education, and this can only be done when we have quality and qualified teachers.”

He also pledged to support local government autonomy for optimal performance.