Atiku: I’m stepping stone to Igbo presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has assured south-easterners that voting for him and his party in the February 25 election remains…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has assured south-easterners that voting for him and his party in the February 25 election remains the surest pathway to an Igbo presidency in Nigeria.

Addressing party faithful and chieftains yesterday in Enugu at the PDP presidential campaign rally, Atiku said Nigerians were already gearing towards electing a PDP government, urging residents of Enugu not to be left in the opposition.

He said: “When I came here few months ago to attend a zonal conference of the South-East, I said to the Igbos I am going to be the stepping stone to the Igbo presidency, and I mean it. Whether an Igbo man is from the South-East or South-South, it is the same race and today my running mate is an Igbo man.

“It is a universal ethnic group; it is a universal race. So, my fellow brothers and sisters, the people of Enugu State, I want you to continue supporting the PDP because PDP is Enugu and Enugu is PDP.

“I want to let you know that this country is geared towards electing a PDP government, do not be an exception and do not be a minority. The next government is going to be formed by the PDP.

“Therefore, as you have always been, be in the mainstream of Nigerian politics because that is the only way that can bring about the prosperity, economic development, the peace and the security you are looking for in this part of the country and the country in general.”