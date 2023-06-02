‘I’ll give my best’, Gbaja thanks Tinubu

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing him as his Chief of Staff. He posted the remark on…

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing him as his Chief of Staff.

He posted the remark on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Gbajabiamila was appointed as Chief of Staff to the President alongside Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as Deputy Chief of Staff.

In his post, Gbajabianila said, “Thank you Mr. President for finding me worthy of being your Chief of Staff.

“Having spent the last 20 years in the Nigerian Parliament, and after winning my 6th term election into the National Assembly, I shall work with Mr President in discharging the enormous task ahead of him for the peace and progress of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I shall give my best when I take office on June 14 2023 as reflected in Mr. President’s official letter”.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...