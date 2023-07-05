I’ll fire you after 6 months if you underperform, Kano Gov warns commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has placed his newly sworn-in commissioners on a probation period of six months. Addressing the commissioners and other…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has placed his newly sworn-in commissioners on a probation period of six months.

Addressing the commissioners and other members of the state executive council on Wednesday, Governor Yusuf said their appointments were based on merit, professionalism, previous performances and competency.

He urged them to be committed to their duties.

“Let me urge you all to sustain the tempo of loyalty, dedication, commitment to duty and be honest in the discharge of your duties, be honest, accountable, and mindful of the confidence reposed in us by the good people on us.

“I am reminding you that your appointment is on probation of six months period afterwhich a monitoring and evaluation team under my headship will be monitoring the performances of the ministries and those who performed well will be appreciated and those who under performed will be pulled out.”

The Governor tasked the commissioners to work as one family for the people of Kano believing that they are the best team to salvage the state from the “mismanagement” by the immediate past administration and deliver the dividends of democracy in the nooks and crannies of there state.

Governor Abba used the opportunity to thank the people of the state and assured them that as the journey begins, they will soon start to see positive changes that have direct bearing in their lives.

