I’ll be a partner in progress, Tinubu tells Akpabio, Abbas

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the new leadership of National Assembly that it is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria.

The president stated this on Tuesday in a message on the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Honourable Tajudeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly.

Tinubu, who described their election as a good development, congratulated them and rejoice with the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their well-deserved victories.

He said being elected by their peers as presiding officers and assuming the leadership of the National Assembly remained a great honour that came with huge responsibility, adding that “I trust that you will justify the confidence reposed in you by your members and many Nigerians.”

He also wished Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable member Idris Wase and Honourable Aminu Jaji who he said enriched the process with their participation in the leadership election the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly.

The president urged them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria.

“My congratulations to all members of the National Assembly, across party lines, who, today, enlisted into the service of the blessed people of our great country.

“We have all been called upon and accepted the responsibility to diligently and faithfully serve our fatherland with the oath we took. It is time to get on and move swiftly with the business of governance in the service of Nigeria,” he added.

Tinubu expressed his preparedness to “transparently” work with the National Assembly, saying “Nigerians expect distinguished Senators and Honourable members to make laws and carry out oversight duties that will enhance the performance of government to achieve successful outcomes including improving their quality of life.”

The president said promises made during campaigns could only be fulfilled when both the executive and legislative arms of government worked “together in harmony but with respect for our respective prerogatives and in the best interest of our country.

“I will remain a partner in progress for peace, stability and prosperity of Nigeria. I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey.

“Once again, I send my best wishes.”

