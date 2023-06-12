Five Things To Know About Students Loan Bill Signed By Tinubu   

President Bola Tinubu signed the Students Loan Bill into law on Monday. The Act will enable indigent students to access federal government loans to fund…

President Bola Tinubu signed the Students Loan Bill into law on Monday.

The Act will enable indigent students to access federal government loans to fund their educational pursuit or career.

Here are the benefits of the Students Loan Act to Nigerians:

1. The Act provides an interest-free loan for indigent students in which beneficiaries will only pay back the exact amount they collect.

Tinubu Signs Students’ Loan Bill Into Law

Senate President: Some govs are in support of Tinubu’s choice – Makinde

2. The Act offers loans for poor students seeking higher education in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in the country.

3. The Act enables all indigent students to have equal rights to access the loan without any form of discrimination arising from gender, religion, tribe, position or disability of any kind.

4. The Act stipulates that the loan shall be granted to indigent students only for the payment of tuition fees.

5. The Act states that there shall be the creation of a Nigerian Education Bank with the aim to offer education for all Nigerians in matters pertaining to loans.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...