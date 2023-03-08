Ikpeazu approves mass promotion for civil servants days to guber poll

Some days to the governorship and state house of assemly elections, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved one Grade Level Command Promotion for…

Some days to the governorship and state house of assemly elections, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has approved one Grade Level Command Promotion for all workers in Abia State Local Government System with effect from April 2023.

Ikpeazu broke the news on Wednesday while meeting with the workers in Local Government Service at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

He said his relationship with the workers in the state has remained cordial, adding that he had gone through several challenges in the state, including Operation Pyton Dance, COVID-19 pandemic together with the workers.

The governor appealed to the workers to vote massively for the PDP Governorship Candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe and promised that, if voted in, Ahiwe would do better than him.

He thanked the National Union of Local Government Employees for the national award given to him recently, afding that Abia was one of the states that supported full local government autonomy.

In his remarks, Ahiwe promised to implement the new Command Promotion pronounced by the Governor as well as sustain the cordial relationship existing between government and workers if elected. He also promised to ensure prompt payment of salaries and other emoluments.

Responding, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commision, Chief Victor Azumara and the NULGE State President, Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe Ikechi Kennedy thanked the governor for approving the prmotion.

He said workers would vote overwhelmingly for Ahiwe.

The meeting was attended by diginitaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, the Head of Service, Sir Onyii Wamah, Commisioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Rt. Hon. Christopher Enweremadu, among others.